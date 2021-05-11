A.H. Belo Co. (AHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on June 4th

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

A.H. Belo has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of A.H. Belo stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,149. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.51. A.H. Belo has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90.

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. A.H. Belo had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded A.H. Belo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

About A.H. Belo

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

