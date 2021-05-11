AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $74.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of AAON opened at $65.92 on Monday. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $44.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.08.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AAON news, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 19,628 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $1,466,800.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,236,974.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,789,171.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,757.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,398. Corporate insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

