Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,185 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.6% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $89,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,893. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.98. 35,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,243. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.54. The firm has a market cap of $211.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

