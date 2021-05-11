AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $129.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AbbVie traded as high as $117.16 and last traded at $117.11, with a volume of 10372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.75.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $1,159,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.08 and a 200 day moving average of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $205.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

