Absolute Software Co. (ABST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on May 28th

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0639 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of ABST opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. Absolute Software has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.03 million, a P/E ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.