Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Decreased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,143 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $289.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.86. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $174.94 and a 12 month high of $294.10. The firm has a market cap of $183.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

