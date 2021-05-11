ACG Wealth Has $979,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

ACG Wealth grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $107.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.45. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $114.85.

