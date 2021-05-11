ACG Wealth Purchases 273 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $161.60 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.93 and a 12-month high of $163.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

