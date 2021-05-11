ACG Wealth Sells 464 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

ACG Wealth decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,479,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,740 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE grew its position in Dominion Energy by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,027,000 after purchasing an additional 970,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,553,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,799,000 after buying an additional 355,250 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,973.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

