Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Announces Earnings Results

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS ACRDF traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.52. 15,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,078. Acreage has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.75.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

