Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ADMS stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $5.47. 9,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,010. The company has a market cap of $226.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $9.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADMS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos bought 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,233.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,833.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

