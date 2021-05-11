AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AHCO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.68.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a PE ratio of -415.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

