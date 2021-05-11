Adecoagro (AGRO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $233.38 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Adecoagro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adecoagro stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Adecoagro has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

