Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Gap Up to $9.88

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.88, but opened at $10.11. Adecoagro shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 6,235 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $233.38 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Adecoagro by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth $496,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.