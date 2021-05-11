AdEx (ADX) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00085432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00060114 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00063973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00107562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.80 or 0.00788638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,232.27 or 0.09214814 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a coin. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

