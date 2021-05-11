adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €280.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €302.20 ($355.53).

ADS stock opened at €286.45 ($337.00) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €270.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €279.62. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

