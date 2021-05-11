Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Boosted by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,822,000 after buying an additional 342,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,862,000 after purchasing an additional 179,916 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,965.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,917,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,968,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 280,727 shares of company stock worth $23,028,286. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.74. The company has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

