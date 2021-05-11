Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADVM has been the topic of several other reports. Lifesci Capital cut Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.03.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $366.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,764.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,223,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,225,000 after buying an additional 180,722 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,632,000 after acquiring an additional 916,800 shares during the period. Versant Venture Management LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 5,068,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,973,000 after acquiring an additional 64,341 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 602,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

