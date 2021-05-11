AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $153,111,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after buying an additional 1,563,453 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after buying an additional 792,778 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $39,758,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 628,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,417,000 after buying an additional 289,928 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $123.25 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $81.51 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.65.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In related news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

