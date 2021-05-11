AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 145 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $183.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.22. The company has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $184.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

