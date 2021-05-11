AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,470 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,939,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,289,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,870,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,313,000 after purchasing an additional 324,381 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,803,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,537,000 after purchasing an additional 136,204 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $116.23 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $118.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. Research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. Scotiabank downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

