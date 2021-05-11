Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%.

NASDAQ:AEGN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.96. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,075. The company has a market capitalization of $920.97 million, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Aegion has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $30.95.

Get Aegion alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AEGN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Aegion news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $1,390,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,672.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.