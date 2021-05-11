Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AGLE stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,053. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

