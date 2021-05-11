Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

AEG traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.71. 195,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,046. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17. Aegon has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Aegon during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 36.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

