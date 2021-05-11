Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 71,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 80,758 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 57,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,039 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Aegon by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AEG opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. Aegon has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.11.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0727 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is 7.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aegon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

