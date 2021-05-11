Aeon (AEON) Price Tops $2.13 on Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 11th. Aeon has a market capitalization of $33.71 million and $133,724.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeon has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00003758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $445.42 or 0.00786123 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 424.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

