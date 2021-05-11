Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AFRM. Truist began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm stock traded down $5.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.18. The company had a trading volume of 55,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,526. Affirm has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $146.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.45.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.23 million.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $3,938,036.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.