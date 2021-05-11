Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AFRM. Truist began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Affirm stock traded down $5.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.18. The company had a trading volume of 55,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,526. Affirm has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $146.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.45.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.23 million.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $3,938,036.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Analyst Recommendations for Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit