AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AGCO by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of AGCO by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO stock opened at $151.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $42.84 and a one year high of $158.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.70.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.27.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,615,927.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,095 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,935 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

