Agile Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Agile Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $124.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,427.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 72,500 shares of company stock worth $147,573. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

