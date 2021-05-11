Airbloc Trading 21.5% Lower This Week (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $14.22 million and $441,404.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Airbloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Airbloc has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00085761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00019072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00059696 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00065005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00107843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.08 or 0.00805934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Airbloc Coin Profile

Airbloc is a coin. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

