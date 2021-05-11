Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $173,772,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,023 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,090 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,476,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after purchasing an additional 371,852 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,808 shares of company stock worth $6,517,633 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

