Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%.

NASDAQ:AKBA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. 220,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,663,900. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.

Several research firms have issued reports on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

