Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.78.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1706 dividend. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 45.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

