Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.68

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.68 and traded as high as $35.51. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $35.22, with a volume of 21,800 shares traded.

ANCUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.