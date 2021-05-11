Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $38.92 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

