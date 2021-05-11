Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.95

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.95 and last traded at $37.09, with a volume of 1115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALKT shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

About Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.