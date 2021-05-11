Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Price Target Raised to $890.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $825.00 to $890.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Y opened at $723.36 on Friday. Alleghany has a 12-month low of $434.53 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $666.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $620.31.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alleghany will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of Y. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Alleghany by 185.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

