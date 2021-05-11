Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

AMOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ AMOT traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $33.45. 5,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,768. Allied Motion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.85 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 484,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,866,000 after acquiring an additional 201,701 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,600,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

