Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.07

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.07 and traded as high as C$43.81. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$42.96, with a volume of 165,339 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.64.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57. The firm has a market cap of C$5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.1417 dividend. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Michael R. Emory bought 1,458 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$35.87 per share, with a total value of C$52,298.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 228,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,188,439.47. Also, Director Gordon R. Cunningham bought 5,000 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$41.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$712,432.26.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

