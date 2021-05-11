AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Sells $3,412,500.00 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Ann M. Leen sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $3,412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $637,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. AlloVir, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AlloVir has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 608.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

