Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,022,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,291.75 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.30 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,225.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1,945.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,483.21.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

