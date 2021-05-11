AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 21,326 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 51.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,326 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.8% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 47,458 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.23. 1,797,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,642,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,727 shares of company stock worth $23,028,286 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

