AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7,595.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 121,521 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 146,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,001,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJL stock remained flat at $$23.05 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,823. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.