AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Invests $2.20 Million in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 42,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of JPIB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.44. 9,233 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.45.

