alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €16.90 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. alstria office REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.80 ($18.58).

ETR:AOX opened at €14.63 ($17.21) on Monday. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.91. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.74.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

