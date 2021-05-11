AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Receives $25.25 Average PT from Brokerages

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on AltaGas from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on AltaGas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AltaGas from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AltaGas from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AltaGas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ATGFF traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,736. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52. AltaGas has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $20.06.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

