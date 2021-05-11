Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder George J. Christ Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $6,547,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

George J. Christ also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, George J. Christ sold 15,886 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,021,787.52.

On Monday, April 12th, George J. Christ sold 38,907 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,493,549.63.

ALTR stock opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.60 and a beta of 1.53. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

