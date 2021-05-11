Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.25 Per Share

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Alternative Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AIRE stock opened at GBX 71.17 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.29 million and a PE ratio of 26.94. Alternative Income REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 46.30 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 76 ($0.99). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.25.

Alternative Income REIT Company Profile

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders, whilst maintaining capital values in real terms, from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation-linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

