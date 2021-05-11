Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.25 Per Share

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Alternative Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AIRE stock opened at GBX 71.17 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.29 million and a PE ratio of 26.94. Alternative Income REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 46.30 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 76 ($0.99). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.25.

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders, whilst maintaining capital values in real terms, from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation-linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

