Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.03% and a negative return on equity of 808.90%.

ASPS stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 180,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,686. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $99.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

