Alto Ingredients (ALTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $168.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million.

NASDAQ ALTO opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48. Alto Ingredients has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Alto Ingredients from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director William L. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James R. Sneed sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 174,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,356.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.

